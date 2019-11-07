SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – FOX Carolina is working to get details on why numerous deputies responded to the Holiday Inn Express on Sha Lane Thursday night.
Several deputies were blocking the parking lot of the hotel around 6:30 p.m.
Deputies could be seen marking, documenting, and collecting evidence in the hotel's parking lot.
Some people were standing next to vehicles, waiting to be allowed to leave.
Deputies at the scene could not tell our crews what was going on and FOX Carolina has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office spokesman for more details.
The hotel is off US 221 near I-85.
Refresh this page for updates when they become available.
LIVE COVERAGE:
MORE NEWS - Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.