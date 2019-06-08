SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies are looking for a suspect they say fled on foot from a scene related to a stolen car early Saturday morning.
A viewer initially tipped off FOX Carolina after seeing multiple county patrol vehicles on Lone Oak Drive. Dispatchers later confirmed the suspect fled on foot near Valley Falls Road, near Brown Street. The scene deputies were searching at was near USC Upstate.
According to an incident report released later on Saturday, SCSO says a deputy saw a blue Infiniti run a stop sign at Hayne Street and Sibley Street. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the Infiniti sped away. Dispatch advised the deputy the car was stolen.
SCSO says the chase continued onto Hayne Street and onto Hugh Street, then onto S. Center Street. The chase kept winding through more streets, and eventually onto I-585. Eventually, deputies say the driver began to lose the front passenger tire, and jumped out of the Infiniti near Prince Street and Wood Street to flee. The car kept rolling until it hit a ditch and stop sign.
The suspect was described as wearing light colored pants and a black shirt, and had a crew-cut hair cut. A woman was also detained, but deputies say she was not tied to the incident.
SCSO says speeds topped out at 123 mph.
Deputies say the Infiniti was stolen from Gastonia, NC. They also indicated SCHP has an open case on the incident.
Anyone with information should contact SCSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.