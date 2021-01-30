SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg Co. deputies say three adults are facing charges after they were found passed out in a car Thursday afternoon, where deputies found a lethargic child and drug paraphernalia.
SCSO says they were called to a Lil’ Cricket convenience store on Gap Creek Road near Greer. Deputies say a witness saw Shannon Holbrooks and Steven Jones, both aged 39, enter the store to make purchases. However, Holbrooks had to be carried out to the car because she couldn’t walk properly, possibly due to being under the influence of an unknown substance, according to the incident report. Deputies say the witness went outside to check on the car’s occupants, where she spotted Holbrooks, Jones, and 27-year-old Kemesha Watson slumped over in the car. Also inside was a baby, who was taken inside while 911 was called.
Deputies say the witness tried banging on the car’s windows to jostle the three adults awake, but to no avail. According to the report, the witness also said the baby was unresponsive at first, and later was lethargic even after being given juice to drink. SCSO says deputies approached the car, seeing all three adults had sweat through their clothing. A deputy used a sternum rub to awaken Jones, whose pupils were extremely narrow according to the office’s report. Deputies say Jones claimed he was taking a nap and didn’t know where he was or who he was with. After his Miranda Rights were read, SCSO says Jones refused to speak to them. However, deputies say they found a glass pipe during a search, and arrested him for public disorderly conduct. He was taken to jail without incident, but a deputy’s report noted Jones had a hard time staying awake and was constantly slumped over in a seat.
When deputies awoke Shannon Holbrooks, they say she claimed to have a prescription for Xanax and took a few pills after leaving a nearby DMV office to get a license. She also claimed to not know Jones or Watson. Deputies say they searched her purse and found a bag of white pills inside, which she claimed she was hanging onto for a friend. She too was arrested for public disorderly conduct, and also transported to jail. Like Jones, deputies say they had to keep checking on her as she had difficulty staying awake. Deputies also say during transport she claimed some of the pills she had did belong to her.
SCSO says Watson was unable to be awoken at the scene, and had to be removed by EMS from the car. She was then taken to the hospital for treatment, but was later arrested and charged with public disorderly conduct and unlawful neglect of a child. The child was placed into emergency protective custody, and was also taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Watson has been granted bonds totaling $5,250 for the two charges from the incident. Jones was granted a $257.50 bond for his disorderly conduct charge. Both remain in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Holbrooks was released Friday afternoon.
