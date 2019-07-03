SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Nearly three years have passed since a Wellford woman went on a walk and never returned.
Robbie Turner was last seen walking down Ridge Road just off Highway 292 in Wellford in January 2017.
Turner’s family said she left her boyfriend’s house around midnight on January 16, but no one has seen or heard from her since.
“Year by year goes by and I want to know where she’s at,” Turner’s sister, Nellie Vernon said.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is assisting Wellford Police, trying to track down new leads.
The Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post on Tuesday, asking for information about her disappearance:
“Robbie Arlene Turner has been missing since 01/16/2017 from the area of Highway 292 and Ridge Rd in Wellford, SC. She was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark coat, and carrying a pink walking cane.
If you can provide any information on her whereabouts or have any information on her disappearance, please contact Sgt M Gaddy at (864) 503-4600 or mgaddy@spartanburgcounty.org ref case # 17011485.”
Robbie's family said she wouldn't have walked away willingly, and they believe someone knows what happened to her.
“They have to let us know where she’s at so we can get closure because this is getting to be so painful,” Vernon said.
Turner's family is offering a reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
