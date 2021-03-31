Mug shots: Suspects arrested in Spartanburg. Co drug bust
Abbott, Megan
Adams, Sheila Out of County
Babb, Paul
Bailey, Jordan
Blanchard, Kerri Ruth
Bragg, Jerry
Bridges, Mark
Broadus, Sebastian
Brown, Carrie Jean
Cantrell, Randall
Carroll, William
Chapman, Laura
Connor, Austin Lee
Dewberry, Lamont (City)
Fernandez, Ben
Fowler, Amber Nicole
Godfrey, Adam
Gossett, James
Hand, Brandi
Hatcher, James Doyle
Haulbrooks, Johnny Mack
Hooper, David Coleman
Horton, Destini
Jones, Timothy Earl (City)
Long, Jordan Nathaniel
Matthews, Karl Vincent
McAtee, Courtney
McGraw, Michael James
McJimpsey Jr, Carlos
Moua, Nao
Nesbitt, Brandon
Olley, George Anthony
Palmer, Jordan
Peake, Justin
Phean, Davy
Potter, Caleb Jade
Pruitt, Reggie Thomas
Ramos, Brandy Michelle
Reynolds, Justin
Rhyne, Melinda
Robertson, Ronnie
Robinson, Willie Earl
Searcy, Dennis
Sizemore, Christopher
Smalley, Brandy
Smith, Samuel
Snapp, Ashley
Spencer, Michael Ray (City)
Stepp, Christopher Donald
Sweeney, Jerome Hykeem
Taylor, Forrest
Trail, Terry Grant
Vickery, Erin
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg Co. Sheriff Chuck Wright announced the results of recent drug investigations on Wednesday Morning.
The Spartanburg Co. Sherriff's office says that 63 suspects were charged concerning this investigation, and 18 of the suspects are in custody.
According to Spartanburg Co. Sherriff's office officials, The total charges include 47 incidents relating to meth, five incidents relating to heroin, nine incidents relating to marijuana, five incidents relating to crack and three incidents relating to fentanyl.
There were also 13 charges related to pills (Alprazolam, Buprenorphine, Morphine, Lorazepam, Clonazepam, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Amphetamine, Naloxone, Oxycodone Hydrochloride), five weapons charges and one Possession of Contraband into County Jail charge, according to the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's office.
According to the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's office, there were 47 overdose incidents with 13 deaths in 2020 and 42 overdose incidents with seven deaths so far in 2021.
If anyone has any information concerning the suspects involved, please contact Spartanburg Crime Stoppers at Spartanburg Crime Stoppers or call (888)-274-6372.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.