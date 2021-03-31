Sheriff Chuck Wright said 63 people face 100 charges in connection

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg Co. Sheriff Chuck Wright announced the results of recent drug investigations on Wednesday Morning. 

The Spartanburg Co. Sherriff's office says that 63 suspects were charged concerning this investigation, and 18 of the suspects are in custody.

According to Spartanburg Co. Sherriff's office officials, The total charges include 47 incidents relating to meth, five incidents relating to heroin, nine incidents relating to marijuana, five incidents relating to crack and three incidents relating to fentanyl.

There were also 13 charges related to pills (Alprazolam, Buprenorphine, Morphine, Lorazepam, Clonazepam, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Amphetamine, Naloxone, Oxycodone Hydrochloride), five weapons charges and one Possession of Contraband into County Jail charge, according to the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's office.  

According to the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's office, there were 47 overdose incidents with 13 deaths in 2020 and 42 overdose incidents with seven deaths so far in 2021. 

If anyone has any information concerning the suspects involved, please contact Spartanburg Crime Stoppers at Spartanburg Crime Stoppers or call (888)-274-6372.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.