SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a video surfaced on social media, reportedly showing a man deliberately coughing on merchandise inside Walmart.
The woman who recorded the video on Monday asked not to be identified, but said it was recorded inside the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs.
She said the man involved left without paying for the items in his cart.
The video has been viewed more than 30,000 times.
Spartanburg County Sheriff's office said a report was filed and they are investigating the incident, but they are not able to comment any further at this time.
FOX Carolina reached out to Walmart on the incident, but has not yet received a response.
Stay with us as we learn more.
MORE NEWS - Anderson Police investigating after shots fired in gas station along Shockley Ferry Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.