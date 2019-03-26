DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Officers said Tuesday that a five arrest warrants had been filed against a Duncan woman after her dogs got loose and injured an elderly woman who was attending a funeral.
Spartanburg Environmental Enforcement Director Jamie Nelson said Daisy Ann Anderson was charged with “Animals/Penalty for owner of a dangerous animal attacks and injuries a human.”
The dog attack happened on Gap Creek Road Monday.
Nelson said Anderson’s five dogs got loose and attacked a 76-year-old woman.
“The victim suffered puncture wounds to her body from the canines,” Nelson said. “One witness on scene stated at one point, one of the canines was yanking the victim in an attempt to pull her."
The victim was attending a funeral at the time of the attack. The address of the attack is that of Wood Memorial Park.
The five dogs were seized and on Tuesday were under rabies quarantine at Spartanburg Humane Society on Dexter Road.
Nelson said animal control officers issued the citations at the scene and that Anderson was arrested on an unrelated charge.
According to Spartanburg County Detention Center records, Anderson was booked Monday on a shoplifting charge filed by the Greer Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.