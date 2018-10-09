An unknown female is suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart in Boiling Springs, along Hwy 9. Deputies say she slipped past all points of purchase on Sep. 7.
The suspect was seen exiting the store without paying, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, and then proceeded to load her items in a waiting vehicle outside. The female in question was last seen getting into the passenger side of the car. Then the vehicle drove away.
Spartanburg County is asking public assistance in identifying the female involved.
If you can identify the suspect, please notify Sgt. P Norris at (864) 503-4609 or pnorris@spartanburgcounty.org ref case #18091066
