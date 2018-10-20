GENERIC - Death investigation

LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead in Landrum.

Spartanburg County deputies were called to the scene near Blackstock Road and Asheville Highway around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, where they found 64-year-old Ray Bland McCraw of Mill Springs, N.C.

McCraw, who officials say has been missing from his family since Tuesday, was discovered by passers-by.

The coroner's preliminary exam shows foul play is not a factor in McCraw's death. A more thorough exam will take place Sunday.

