UNA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a woman is dead after being shot at a home in Una late Friday evening.
According to SCSO, deputies responded to the scene on Edgewood Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported via EMS to a nearby hospital where she later passed away.
The coroner later identified her as 24-year-old Alexandra Renea Toney of Ridgecrest Avenue in Spartanburg. Her cause of death was confirmed to be a gunshot wound.
Initially, deputies say they detained a female suspect on scene and took her in for questioning. Deputies also took several witnesses back to SCSO for interviews. However, deputies learned at least two other potential suspects had fled the scene.
As the investigation continued, deputies located three more potential suspects who were also detained and taken to SCSO.
The investigation remains active.
