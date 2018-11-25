MOORE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is responding to a collision Sunday evening in Moore.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed to FOX Carolina he is responding to the collision near RD Anderson Applied Technical Center.
SCHP reports the accident is on Moore Duncan Highway near Center Point Drive. They later confirmed this to be a fatality scene.
FOX Carolina is en route to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.
