SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said they've made an arrest connected to a shooting that happened at the Tire Corral along Seminole Drive on November 9.
Dispatch says the call came in around 2:01 p.m.
Deputies say when they arrived, they located a male victim who had sustained one gunshot wound. He was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Sunday afternoon, deputies announced they arrested 24-year-old Torrie Smith. Through an investigation, they were able to determine Smith and the victim were in an argument prior to the shooting.
Deputies said Smith produced a pistol and shot the victim.
Smith was transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Facility, having been charged with attempted murder.
