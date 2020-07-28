SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is on scene along Screven Court on Tuesday evening.
Master Deputy Ivey says that deputies responded to a gun shot wound to a male victim.
The male received a gun shot wound to the neck, although deputies say his injuries do not appear to be life threatening. He was transported for medical treatment.
The victim says that he was in his yard when two male subjects drove by in a Blue Honda Civic. Deputies say the victim then reported hearing a gun shot and feeling pain in his neck.
Deputies located a single shell casing in the roadway.
After an investigation that included video evidence, witness statements and identification by the victim, deputies issued arrest warrants for Juan Jose Damion Vera-Rodriguez and Gabriel Jacob Gonzalez.
They are both charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Vera-Rodriguez has been taken into custody. Gonzalez is still at-large at this time.
