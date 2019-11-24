ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies have opened an investigation at a home in Roebuck Sunday evening.
Details are still developing, but a FOX Carolina photojournalist saw deputies and crime scene tape surrounding a home on Hobbysville Road around 8:20 p.m.
We've reached out to SCSO for information. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.