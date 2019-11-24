Hobbysville Road scene

 (FOX Carolina/ November 24, 2019)

ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies have opened an investigation at a home in Roebuck Sunday evening.

Details are still developing, but a FOX Carolina photojournalist saw deputies and crime scene tape surrounding a home on Hobbysville Road around 8:20 p.m.

We've reached out to SCSO for information. Stay tuned for updates.

Boy dies after San Diego father killed mother, brothers

