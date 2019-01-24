SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies need your help finding a missing man Thursday.
Victor Ogan was reported missing to SCSO deputies. Family members who have reached out to FOX Carolina say he was last seen Saturday in Chesnee and was last seen wearing a dark blue and gray Hollister sweatsuit with matching Air Max shoes.
Family members also say he stands about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 172 pounds. They say he was driving a 2008 Jeep Patriot that is dark blue or green in collor with a yellow butterfly decal in the bottom left-hand corner of the windshield.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Guest at (864) 503-4595 or by emailing jguest@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case #19010916.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.