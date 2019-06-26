SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify suspects caught on camera robbing a Li'l Cricket.
According to deputies, the crime took place on June 20 at the convenience store located on Garner Road.
Surveillance footage captured what appears to be three individuals entering the store, and hopping over the counter.
Details on what items may have been taken are unclear.
Anyone with information on who the suspects may be is asked to call Investigator A. Munoz at (864) 503-4600 or email at amunoz@spartanburgcounty.org in reference to case #19061225.
