Lil Cricket Robbery

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying some suspects they say burglarized a Li'l Cricket on June 20. 

 Source: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify suspects caught on camera robbing a Li'l Cricket. 

According to deputies, the crime took place on June 20 at the convenience store located on Garner Road. 

Surveillance footage captured what appears to be three individuals entering the store, and hopping over the counter. 

Lil Cricket Robbery

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying some suspects they say burglarized a Li'l Cricket on June 20. 

Details on what items may have been taken are unclear. 

Anyone with information on who the suspects may be is asked to call Investigator A. Munoz at (864) 503-4600 or email at amunoz@spartanburgcounty.org in reference to case #19061225.

MORE NEWS: 

Beth Chapman from 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' has died at 51

Greenwood Police: Woman charged with arson after burning her boyfriend's clothes and part of her home

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.