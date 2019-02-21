SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - More than a week after a missing man was found dead in Wellford, Spartanburg County deputies now need the public's help in finding his SUV.

On Thursday, SCSO posted the request to Facebook, asking for help in finding Victor Ogan's 2008 Jeep Patriot. According to SCSO, it is "blue steel" in color.

Ogan, 24, was originally reported missing on Januray 21. His fiancee and family members were looking for him since he did not respond to them via cell phone or via social media. However, he was found dead in Wellford on February 14. The Spartanburg County coroner officially ruled his death as suspicious and has thus far only said Ogan's death was caused by trauma to the body to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

Later in February, the mother of one of Victor's children, Alex Toney, was shot and killed in Una. While the death of Toney is not believed to be related to Ogan's death, the loss of both impacts two families and their children.

Anyone who has information on Ogan's death is urged to call 1-888-CRIMESC or SCSO at 864-503-4600.