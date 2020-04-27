SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A Laurens man, who was wanted along with a Newton man for several crimes involving sexually assaulting minors, was arrested on April 25, according to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
Initially, Spartanburg County investigators said they had several open warrants out for the arrest of Kristopher Steven Duke Dixon and Jacob Dawson McClure.
Dixon, of Laurens, was taken into custody on Saturday, April 25, and is facing the following charges:
- Criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree
- 2 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree
- 2 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree
- Criminal solicitation of a minor
Jacob Dawson McClure, of Newton, has still warrants for criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree and criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree.
Austen Clarence Harris, of Spartanburg, was arrested on March 16 and charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is still incarcerated as of April 27.
