SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced that their investigators have many active warrants for two men they say engaged in criminal sexual activity with minors, while another was arrested.
Deputies say active warrants are out for the following men:
- Kristopher Steven Duke Dixon, of Laurens, has warrants for criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree, 2 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree, and one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.
- Jacob Dawson McClure, of Newton, has warrants for criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree and criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree.
Austen Clarence Harris, of Spartanburg, was arrested on March 16 and charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is still incarcerated as of March 25.
