SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Another Upstate minister has been accused of sexual assault this week.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Lorenzo Renard Washington was reported to authorities after an alleged incident during a Dorman HS athletic event on January 22, 2019. According to SCSO, Washington, at the time a member of the booster club, reportedly forced himself on the female victim in a concession stand area.
However, deputies say she immediately reported the incident to Dorman officials, who worked with law enforcement to immediately trespass Washington from all future events pending the completion of the investigation.
Washington denied the allegations during an initial interview on Monday. He did set up a second interview for Wednesday, but SCSO says he called to cancel the appointment. At that time, deputies sought warrants for him, and after approval by a magistrate, SCSO arrested Washington earlier in the day on Friday in Greenville County, and he was transported to Spartanburg County for another interview. Deputies say Washington has continued to maintain his innocence.
SCSO notes that Washington used to be a pastor of churches in Grambling and Newberry, and as of writing is a pastor at a church in Aiken. Washington is expected in bond court at some point in the next 15 hours.
Washington's charges include 3rd Degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and 2nd Degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
We have reached out to Dorman school officials for a response to the situation.
