SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg County dispatch said deputies and the coroner are investigating a death on Waters Road in Inman Sunday morning.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said dispatch received a call around 8 a.m. from a man saying he had just killed a woman.
Deputies were able to track down and arrest the man with the help of his brother, Wright said.
"This is a good neighborhood. There are good people in this neighborhood," Wright said.
The coroner's office responded to the scene a little before 10 a.m. The identity of the woman killed will not be released until all family has been notified.
Sheriff Wright was unable to disclose the manner of death.
"We lost a family member of our community and we need to pray for this community," Wright said.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.