SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they are looking into allegations regarding finances at Spartanburg County School District One.
District 1 Superintendent Dr. Ron Garner said a financial consultant was hired to view the district's records and uncovered that three payments of $350,000 were made to to an out-of-state financial institution in recent years. Garner identified the recipient of those payments as Tetra Financial Group in Salt Lake City, Utah. The payments totaled $1.1 million.
“Those payments were not properly documented in our bookkeeping records," Garner said.
Garner said he notified SLED on Nov. 25, 2018 after learning of the discrepancy and the investigation was launched.
"We want to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money, so it’s important to me to find out what happened and why."
Garner said the district would be transparent and truthful as the investigation unfolds.
“I want to assure (everyone) that we’re going to work hard, figure it out, and move forward. The only way I know how to do that is to tell the truth," Garner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.