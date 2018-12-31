SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are responding to a reported structure fire on Brawley Street on New Years' Eve.
FOX Carolina confirms with Spartanburg FD the call came in around 9 p.m. and crews are on scene right now.
Details on the fire are limited as of writing, but we have a crew on scene working to get information.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.