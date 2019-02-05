Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On Feburary 4th, Spartanburg Police Officers responded to Saint Andrews St. inside the city limits of Spartanburg in reference to a drive by shooting.
Nobody was injured, but there was substantial damage was done to the residence. While police were en route to the scene, another call came in for a suspicious person along Saint Andrews Street, police say.
When authorities arrived, the homeowner stated that she had someone knocking on the side of her house, and they had set off her motion sensors outside.
While police searched the yard, the officer heard what sounded like someone running through the nearby woods behind the residence. After police checked and found nothing, they went back to the first address down the street.
The two residents of the house reported hearing 3 gun shots, and dropping to the floor immediately for cover, police say.
An investigation is ongoing. Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
