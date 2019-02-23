GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Spartanburg Police said Saturday they responded to a Starbucks located along W Main St, in reference to a male falling asleep in the bathroom.
Upon their arrival officers said they spoke with staff, who told them Robert Farr had locked himself in the bathroom for about an hour.
After an assisting sergeant arrived, Farr exited the bathroom and refused to stop or speak to officers. When officers attempted to put their hands on him to tell him to stop, he pulled away.
Police then took him to the ground.
After a brief struggle he was handcuffed. Officers located on his persons, a large machete knife, inside his waist band.
Officers then searched a red book bag that Farr was wearing at the time of the incident. When they opened it, they saw the handle of the gun and confiscated the bag.
After officers detained Farr and put him in the patrol car, he began to slam his head into the plexi glass that sits between the driver and back passenger seats.
Farr was released to the jail's custody, where officers said they learned he had a bench warrant for his arrest.
Upon examination, the gun turned out to be a BB gun, and was placed into evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.