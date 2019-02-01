Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an assault call Thursday night. Deputies arrived at a residence along Sunset Circle located in the Fairmont Community of Spartanburg. Upon arriving to the scene deputies found a man had been stabbed during a fight.
The victim, identified as Mr. Dennis Johnson, had a stab wound on his stomach that was eight inches long, deputies say. He had to be transported to Pelham Medical Center for further treatment.
The witness to the altercation claimed to that he was called to his sister's house to ask some unknown people to leave.
When the witness, Mr. Daniel Riddle, arrived to his sister's house a fight broke out. Mr. Riddle went to break up the fight, when he saw the suspect, identified as Jimmy Carroll, pull out a knife, deputies say. Mr. Carroll reportedly stabbed Mr. Johnson during the altercation.
Upon speaking to the victim at the medical center, deputies found that the suspect also had punched the victim in the face and knocked a few teeth out, deputies say.
When deputies returned to the residence for evidence, they found blood and teeth on the floor. They were not able to recover the knife, and Mr. Carroll was least seen leaving the house in a black truck, unknown make or model.
An investigation is ongoing, and a warrant was issued for the suspect.
