SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Director Jamie Nelson has asked for the community’s help to “light up a litterbug.”
Nelson released a photo of a truck sought in a littering investigation on Wednesday.
Nelson said the truck was involved in illegal dumping on April 14 and again on April 25 in the Arkwright area.
“Hopefully, everyone is aware April is still Zero Tolerance for Litter month in our State. Even with all that is going on in our county, state, and nation, individuals are still choosing to break our littering law,” Nelson said.
The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department is asking anyone with information on this vehicle or the owner to please contact our office at 864-596-3582.
