SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Litter Officers in Spartanburg County are asking for help identifying a "Holiday Grinch" they say illegally dumped tires over the weekend.
Officials with the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department says the person dumped two large tires in a wooded area off West Blackstock Road on December 14 sometimes between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Surveillance cameras in the area were able to capture the crime on video.
Anyone who may know the individual, or any information on the incident, is asked to call the department at (864) 596-3582.
MORE NEWS:
"He will be truly missed." Beloved Upstate icon James "Radio" Kennedy passes away
Greenville police need help identifying man accused of stealing $20K Rolex from store
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.