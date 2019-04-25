SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say they've never thought they'd have to ask this question: whose peacock is this?
But on Thursday, that's exactly what SPD is asking after animal services scooped up a colorful, feathered friend on Lucerne Drive.
SPD shared photos of the peacock to their Facebook page along with the officer who brought in the bird. SPD thanked a local homeowner for helping Officer Jessica safely finagle the fowl.
If you're missing your precious peacock, you're asked to give SPD a call.
