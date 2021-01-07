Julius Weyland Burns

Julius Weyland Burns is accused of sexually battering a child for nearly 10 months in 2020. This person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 (Photo: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center/ Jan. 7, 2021)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say a man is facing child sex crime charges following his arrest Thursday.

SPD says 33-year-old Julius Weyland Burns is charged with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age. According to his arrest warrant, Burns allegedly battered the child from January 2020 through November 2020. SPD's arrest report says a social worker with the Department of Social Services in Greenville County made the report to them.

Burns was taken into custody just after noon. As of writing, bond has not been set.

Greenwood District 50 announces eLearning Day next week, finalizing plans for employee vaccinations

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.