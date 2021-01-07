SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say a man is facing child sex crime charges following his arrest Thursday.
SPD says 33-year-old Julius Weyland Burns is charged with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age. According to his arrest warrant, Burns allegedly battered the child from January 2020 through November 2020. SPD's arrest report says a social worker with the Department of Social Services in Greenville County made the report to them.
Burns was taken into custody just after noon. As of writing, bond has not been set.
