SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say a man accused of beating and shooting a convenience store clerk before getting away with cash Saturday night has been captured.
SPD says Christopher Johari James Benson, 21, was captured after police say they approached him at a home on Caulder Avenue late Sunday afternoon, around 4 p.m. Police say they were able to find the Ford F-150 truck allegedly used in both armed robberies to confirm Benson's presence.
Police say Benson entered the Sidetraxx store on Crescent Avenue around 8:30 p.m., demanding money. Police say the suspect shot the employee once in the leg using a handgun, then beat the employee with the same gun.
Police say he ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash, taking off in a blue Ford F-150. The driver of the vehicle had waited for the suspect outside during the incident.
SPD says Benson pulled on a black ski mask just before entering the store and wore a blue jacket.
The clerk was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital.
Sidetraxx owner Sunny Patel said the worker was still at the hospital Sunday but was expected to recover.
Patel said this was the fifth armed robbery at the store since March 2018.
Spartanburg police also confirmed Sunday that another man, Perry Charles Ellison, was arrested for his role in another armed robbery at a different convenience store. Benson also allegedly played a role in the armed robbery at the Corner Store and has been charged for both cases.
