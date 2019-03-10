SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department says citizens helped them track down two suspects they say were involved in two separate robberies in the city over the weekend.
SPD says Christopher Johari James Benson, 21, was captured after police say they approached him at a home on Caulder Avenue late Sunday afternoon, around 4 p.m. Police say they were able to find the Ford F-150 truck allegedly used in both armed robberies to confirm Benson's presence.
Officers say Benson tried to run out the back door of the home when officers arrived, but was caught following a short foot chase.
SPD says the second suspect, identified as 42-year-old Perry Charles Ellison, willingly surrendered to officers upon request.
A Facebook post from the police department says both men were considered dangerous.
CORNER STORE ROBBERY
Police say Ellison was wanted in connection to the armed robbery that took place Saturday around 7:53 a.m. at the Corner Store on Hayne Street.
According to the incident report, an officer responded to the store in reference to a shooting and armed robbery. Upon their arrival, they met with other officers and spoke with a witness who was inside the store when the robbery initially began.
The witness told police that while he was inside, two men came, identified as Ellison and Benson into the establishment demanding money. The witness said the bigger of the two suspects, wielding a silver and black handgun, jumped over the counter and started fighting with the cashier.
Police say that Ellison, the suspect who jumped the counter with the gun, was described as standing 5'11'' to 6'' tall, weighing roughly 250-280 lbs., and wearing a black and white LA King's hoodie.
The witness said that before he snuck his way out of the building, he saw Ellison allegedly fire about four or five shots at the cashier. He said that Ellison and Benson ran out of the store, toward a nearby church parking lot where they hopped into a bluish/green pickup truck and fled.
SIDETRAXX ROBBERY
Police also say that Benson was wanted in connection to a Saturday night armed robbery that left the cashier of a Sidetraxx injured.
Police say Benson allegedly brandished a handgun, demanded money, and assaulted the cashier by hitting him in the head with the gun. Benson then allegedly fired shots at the cashier, hitting him once in the leg.
SPD says Benson hopped into a Ford F-150 after taking off. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Ellison, allegedly waited for Benson outside during the incident.
CHARGES
Since their arrests, Ellison and Benson have been booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a small variety of charges.
Benson has been charged in both robberies: two counts of attempted murder, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Ellison faces one count of attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. His charges are tied to the one Corner Store armed robbery.
