SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg PD says a man has died after a fight involving weapons unfolded Friday night.
SPD says the fight along Asheville Highway happened around 8:50 p.m. Police say they got the call indicating it was between two men who lived at a residence on the 600 block, but arrived to only find the one victim who was unresponsive. The other man had fled by the time police arrived.
Officers note the man had trauma on his face, head, and torso, but it was unclear how he suffered those injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deceased was identified on Saturday by the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office as 58-year-old Charles LeRoy Foster of Spartanburg.
As of writing, the SPD has not publicly identified the other man involved. They do note they know the identities of all parties involved and that there is no threat to the public.
