SPARTANBURG ,S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg police officers said they responded to Spartanburg Regional Friday morning in response to a shooting call.
Officers said a victim was transported to the hospital by his mother after being shot in the upper torso.
Police met with the victim and mother around 9:30 a.m. where they learned the shooting occurred on Oakview Drive within the Crescent Hill Apartment complex.
The victim's injury was considered non-life threatening.
No information on a suspect or motive has been established.
