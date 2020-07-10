SPARTANBRUG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police are investigating another scene in the city Friday night.
SPD officers were set up along Winsmith Avenue around 10 p.m. A public information officer has not responded to requests regarding what this scene entails.
Earlier, SPD said they were investigating a shooting at the Victoria Gardens apartment complex on Howard Street. The coroner's office confirmed they too were on scene. SPD indicated they received word of another shooting victim who was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital by friends, but did not indicate if the second victim was tied to either the original shooting or possibly to the scene on Winsmith Avenue.
SPD did say, however, they were working to see if both shootings were connected.
Stay tuned for updates.
