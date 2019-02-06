SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police have a man in custody they say set a house on fire on Tuesday.
According to an SPD report, police were called to the scene on Crestview Drive around 5:48 p.m. after the fire marshal said he was getting information on a possible suspect for the fire. When police arrived, officers say a woman told them that D'Vonta Stevenson, 22, told her over the phone he wanted to burn the house down. The woman told officers she drove over to the scene and confirmed that with them.
Police say Stevenson then returned to the scene and was taken into custody, but officers say he became agitated. When talking to Stevenson, one officer reported that Stevenson said "there was no way that house burned down that fast" while making other comments about the fire and about other people. However, SPD reports he did not want to talk about the fire with the fire marshal.
Stevenson is now in the Spartanburg County Detention Center and has been charged with 2nd Degree arson. As of writing, bond has not been set.
