SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police are investigating an armed robbery at a check cashing business they say was perpetrated by a man wearing a wig.
SPD says it happened Thursday afternoon around 3:36 p.m. at the Check Into Cash location on E. Main Street. Officers says the victim told them the suspect entered the business and demanded money be placed into a black purse. The victim told officers the suspect claimed to have a gun, and cooperated by giving a sum of cash to the suspect. The suspect then fled on foot, heading to the rear of the business.
SPD says they quickly set up a perimeter and started a K-9 track. The K-9 was able to track the suspect for several blocks near E. Main Street before losing the track near Old Charlotte Road, where officers believe the suspect got into a vehicle and left.
The suspect, per the victim, was described as a Black man wearing a black with with red highlights. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black gloves with gold trim, possibly a pair of Michael Kors gloves. The suspect was wearing a COVID-19 mask along with a pair of large white sunglasses.
Anyone with information on this scene is urged to call CrimeStoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 1-888-CRIMESC.
