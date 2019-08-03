SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg police say a woman is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon, and a male suspect has been arrested in connection to the crime.
The incident happened on Baltimore Street at about 1:40 p.m., according to police. When they arrived, officers found a man standing outside a home and took him into custody.
Coroner Clevenger released the identification of the victim as 23-year-old Quanisha Fernanders.
Spartanburg police later identified the suspect in the shooting as 38-year-old Charvix Lavoy Wright. He has since been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to SPD, Wright told them he and Fernanders were having an argument prior to the shooting. An incident report says he claims she tried to stab him. SPD identified Fernanders as his girlfriend in a press release Saturday night. Officers say they found her unresponsive in a bedroom of the home. First responders were unable to revive her on the scene.
The Spartanburg PD incident report released to FOX Carolina also indicates the couple had previous domestic violence incidents documented.
Wright remains jailed in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Bond has not yet been set for him.
