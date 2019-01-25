SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police officers say a man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg at a local apartment complex Friday night.
Dispatchers confirmed to FOX Carolina before 10 p.m. that city police were on scene at the Norris Ridge Apartments on Norris Street investigating the scene.
Maj Art Littlejohn with SPD later said officers treated the man on scene before EMS got there. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
As of writing, no suspect information is available.
