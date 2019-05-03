SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police are looking for a group of men they say robbed a Dollar Tree late Friday evening.
Maj. Art Littlejohn says SPD responded to the store on Southport Road, saying the men entered the store and took cash from the registers. Littlejohn says the men were armed and had their faces covered.
Witnesses tell SPD they say a gray-colored late 80s or early 90s sedan leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, likely and Oldsmobile Cutlass.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should call Spartanburg PD.
