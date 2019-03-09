SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police need your help finding a man they say beat and shot a convenience store clerk before getting away with cash Saturday night.
SPD says the man entered the Sidetraxx store on Crescent Avenue around 9:30 p.m., demanding money. Police say the suspect shot the employee once in the leg using a handgun, then beat the employee with the same gun.
Police say he ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash, taking off in what surveillance photos show to be some kind of pickup truck.
Surveillance cameras also capture the suspect, who makes an attempt to hide his face.
Anyone who knows who the suspect is should contact SPD at (864) 596-2035 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.