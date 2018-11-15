SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police need your help identifying three suspects who robbed a convencience store Thursday evening.
According to a video bulletin posted to the departmen'ts Facebook page, two suspects wearing masks entered the Side Traxx store at 704 Crescent Avenue. They showed firearms and demanded cash before fleeing in a grey Dodge Charger driven by a getaway driver.
One of the suspects was holding a long rifle with a scope, aimed at a clerk. A customer was also inside at the time.
Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to contact the department's Criminal Investigations Division at 864-596-2065.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.