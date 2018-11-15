Masked robbers at Side Traxx

One of the suspects in the armed robbery of Side Traxx was aiming a long rifle at the clerk. (Photo: Spartanburg PD/ November 15, 2018)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police need your help identifying three suspects who robbed a convencience store Thursday evening.

According to a video bulletin posted to the departmen'ts Facebook page, two suspects wearing masks entered the Side Traxx store at 704 Crescent Avenue. They showed firearms and demanded cash before fleeing in a grey Dodge Charger driven by a getaway driver.

One of the suspects was holding a long rifle with a scope, aimed at a clerk. A customer was also inside at the time.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to contact the department's Criminal Investigations Division at 864-596-2065.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.