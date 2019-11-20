Rishard Lewis Geter

Rishard Lewis Geter is accused of fatally shooting another man. This person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 (Photo: Spartanburg County Detention Center/ November 20, 2019)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spatanburg police say they've arrested a suspect they say shot and killed another man at the beginning of November 2019.

SPD announced the arrest of 34-year-old Rishard Lewis Geter on November 20, charging him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was arrested around 5 p.m.

Officers say Geter fatally shot 38-year-old Jason Eison outside of a home on Amherst Drive on November 1. Eison was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Investigators credit tips and interviews for leading to the arrest.

Previously, police noted an argument among multiple people preceded the shooting.

Geter appeared in bond court later in the evening. Because a magistrate judge cannot set bond in murder cases, Geter will have to go before a circuit judge for a bond hearing. He remains jailed in Spartanburg County.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THIS INVESTIGATION:

Spartanburg Police asking public's help in finding Amherst Drive homicide suspect

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.