SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spatanburg police say they've arrested a suspect they say shot and killed another man at the beginning of November 2019.
SPD announced the arrest of 34-year-old Rishard Lewis Geter on November 20, charging him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was arrested around 5 p.m.
Officers say Geter fatally shot 38-year-old Jason Eison outside of a home on Amherst Drive on November 1. Eison was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Investigators credit tips and interviews for leading to the arrest.
Previously, police noted an argument among multiple people preceded the shooting.
Geter appeared in bond court later in the evening. Because a magistrate judge cannot set bond in murder cases, Geter will have to go before a circuit judge for a bond hearing. He remains jailed in Spartanburg County.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THIS INVESTIGATION:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.