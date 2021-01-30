SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say a suspect got away with cash after brandishing a gun at a local Waffle House late Friday evening.
Maj. Art Littlejohn, public information officer for SPD, says information is still developing, but confirmed to FOX Carolina just after midnight that an armed robbery was reported from the restaurant along Garner Road. Littlejohn says nobody was hurt, and the suspect ran on foot after getting cash.
Littlejohn says the suspect is so far only described as being about 6 feet 1 inch tall and was wearing a camo-style coat at the time.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.