SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg police said the same suspect who is believed to be responsible for a string of crimes on New Year's Day is now in custody.
Spartanburg PD says county deputies brought the suspect into custody around 2:15 p.m., finding him along Continental Drive. SPD has not yet named the suspect as the investigation is ongoing. Exact criminal charges are also expected to be released at a later time.
Police said earlier on Thursday, January 2, that the suspect is a male, around 18, who was armed with a semi-automatic style handgun. The suspect was wearing white Nikes, blue jeans, and a faded black or gray hooded sweatshirt during all three crimes. Police said he used the hoodie to hide his face, only exposing his right eye to victims.
The suspect is between 5'1" and 5'5" inches tall with a small build. He weighs about 130 pounds.
STRING OF CRIMES IN SPARTANBURG
Police said they were first called around 1:21 p.m. on New Year's Day about two separate sexual assault victims at businesses on Southport Road and Cedar Springs Road.
Once incident happened at a restaurant at 2911 Southport Road. The incident states police were called to a disturbance with weapons that included a sexual assault investigation.
The second incident was at 254 Cedar Springs Road. The incident report states the case involved a forcible sex assault and kidnapping in which a handgun was used.
Later, at 6:47 p.m., police said they were called to the Advanced Auto at 2189 Southport Road for an armed robbery.
In that case, officers said the same suspect entered the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the cash register and the safe. A store employee complied with the suspect's demands and handed him cash.
The suspect fled on foot.
K-9s were called in but the suspect was not found.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888CRIMESC, or Investigator Chindar Ryant at 864-612-0880.
