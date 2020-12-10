SPARTANBRUG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police are investigating after they say a suspect clad in all-red attire robbed a gas station at gunpoint Thursday night.
SPD Maj. Art Littlejohn says it unfolded around 9:10 p.m. when the suspect walked into the Marathon gas station along E. Main Street and took aim. An employee gave the suspect an unknown sum of cash, and the suspect then took off.
Aside from the red hoodie and pants, Littlejohn says the male suspect was also wearing white shoes and a face mask.
Anyone with information is urged to call Spartanburg PD.
