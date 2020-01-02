SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg police said the same suspect who is believed to be responsible for a string of crimes on New Year's Day is now in custody.
Spartanburg PD says county deputies brought the suspect into custody around 2:15 p.m., finding him along Continental Drive. He was later identified as 19-year-old Jamal Ryan Smith of Spartanburg. He has since been charged with five counts of kidnapping, five counts of armed robbery, five counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and three counts of criminal sexual conduct.
Police said earlier on Thursday, January 2, that the suspect is a male, around 18, who was armed with a semi-automatic style handgun. The suspect was wearing white Nikes, blue jeans, and a faded black or gray hooded sweatshirt during all three crimes. Police said he used the hoodie to hide his face, only exposing his right eye to victims.
STRING OF CRIMES IN SPARTANBURG
Police said they were first called around 1:21 p.m. on New Year's Day about two separate sexual assault victims at businesses on Southport Road and Cedar Springs Road.
Once incident happened at a restaurant at 2911 Southport Road. The incident states police were called to a disturbance with weapons that included a sexual assault investigation.
The second incident was at 254 Cedar Springs Road. The incident report states the case involved a forcible sex assault and kidnapping in which a handgun was used.
Later, at 6:47 p.m., police said they were called to the Advanced Auto at 2189 Southport Road for an armed robbery.
In that case, officers said the same suspect entered the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the cash register and the safe. A store employee complied with the suspect's demands and handed him cash.
The suspect fled on foot.
K-9s were called in but the suspect was not found.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888CRIMESC, or Investigator Chindar Ryant at 864-612-0880.
