SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police have arrested a second man they say is connected with the November 2019 murder of Jason Rashaun Eison.
Spartanburg PD announced on December 5 that officers arrested 39-year-old Lashawn Derrell Miller around 10 a.m. with assistance from Spartanburg County deputies. Miller has been charged with accessory after the fact to commit murder.
SPD reports they arrested Miller at his place of employment in Duncan, and were able to charge him based on tips and interviews.
Eison was shot in front of a home on Amherst Drive on November 1, 2019, but died shortly after being transported to Spartanburg Medical Center. The first suspect, Rishard Lewis Geter, was arrested on November 20 and charged with murder.
Police say an argument among multiple people preceded the shooting.
