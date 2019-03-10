SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects who they believe are connected to several armed robberies, and even discharging a firearm, in the area.
A Facebook post from the police department describes one suspect as a male wearing a black and white LA King's hoodie. The second is also a man, who was caught on surveillance wearing a black and blue jacket.
The post also includes the suspect vehicle - a blue quad-cab pickup truck.
Officers say these men are considered dangerous.
Anyone with information on the suspects' identities, or their whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Taylor at (864) 573-000, Crime Stoppers at 1(888) CrimeSC, or personally message the department on their Facebook page.
