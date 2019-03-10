Spartanburg PD Wanted 3/10

The Spartanburg Police Dept. is asking for help identifying two 'dangerous' suspects connected to several armed robberies in the area. 

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects who they believe are connected to several armed robberies, and even discharging a firearm, in the area. 

A Facebook post from the police department describes one suspect as a male wearing a black and white LA King's hoodie. The second is also a man, who was caught on surveillance wearing a black and blue jacket. 

The post also includes the suspect vehicle - a blue quad-cab pickup truck. 

Officers say these men are considered dangerous. 

Anyone with information on the suspects' identities, or their whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Taylor at (864) 573-000, Crime Stoppers at 1(888) CrimeSC, or personally message the department on their Facebook page. 

